Shimla-Kalka NH-5 road closed due to landslide in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh: The Shimla-Kalka road on the National Highway-5 has been temporarily closed due to a landslide that occurred in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district during the early hours of Friday, according to local authorities. The landslide, triggered by heavy rains, took place between Thambu Mod and Chakki Mod, leading to the closure of this important route.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh has been grappling with the devastating impacts of the monsoon season, with a combined death toll of 223 attributed to heavy rains, floods, and landslides since the monsoon began on June 24.

“So far, 223 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh, and 295 have been injured. As many as 800 houses have also been damaged completely, while another 7500 houses have been partially damaged,” Himachal Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said.