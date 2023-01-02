Several injured as multiple coaches of a train derail in Rajasthan

Pali: In a terrifying incident, at least 10 people were injured after several coaches of a train derailed in Rajasthan. The accident reportedly occurred early in the morning around 3:30 AM at Rajkiawas in Pali.

According to official reports, eight coaches of the Suryanagari Express derailed between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of Jodhpur division. The train had started from Bandra Terminus and was en route Jodhpur. 11 coaches were reportedly affected in the accident.

No fatalities have been reported in the accident. 10 people however, have been critically injured. Ambulances dispatched to the site of accident took them to the hospital for treatment.

The incident is being investigated by top officials in the railways the Railway headquarters of Rajasthan located at Jodhpur.

The movement of several trains was affected after the train derailed in Rajasthan.

Speaking to a major news agency, a passenger said a vibration-like sound was heard inside the train within five minutes of departure from the Marwar junction.