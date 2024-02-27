Senior Samajwadi Party leader, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, passes away at 94

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Parliament (MP) from Sambhal of Uttar Pradesh, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, passed away today (Tuesday). He was 94.

The oldest Indian MP, Shafiqur Rehman Barq, died at a private hospital in Moradabad reportedly due to a kidney infection. According to reports, he was weak and unwell for quite some time.

Following his demise, Samajwadi Party, took to its X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, “The demise of senior Samajwadi Party leader and several-time MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq Saheb is extremely sad. May his soul rest in peace. May the bereaved family members get the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Heartfelt tribute!”

The party president Akhilesh Yadav also expressed grief over his death and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

Born on July 11, 1930, the senior leader began his political career with former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Shafiqur Rahman Barq also served as the coordinator of the Babri Masjid Action Committee and was known for amplifying the voice of the Muslim community across the country.

Reportedly, the senior leader worked closely with Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at the time of the party’s formation.

MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq won the Muradabad Lok Sabha seat three times in 1996, 1998, and 2004 and the Sambhal Lok Sabha seat twice in 2009 and 2019 from SP.

Earlier in 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised Barq for his dedication, despite his age.