Senior Manager of Amazon shot dead in Delhi

New Delhi: A senior manager at Amazon was shot dead by unknown assailants in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, an official said on Wednesday, adding that another person was also injured in the firing.

The deceased was identified as Harpreet Gill, and the injured, Govind Singh (32) is undergoing treatment at a hospital, said the officials.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11:37 p.m on Tuesday at Subhash Vihar in Bhajanpura and the police control room call was made at 11:53 p.m.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that Harpreet and Govind were going on their Splendour bike near Gali No. 8 when five men on a scooty and a bike intercepted them.

“The assailants opened unprovoked fire and ran away from the spot,” said a senior police official.

Harpreet, who worked as a Senior Manager in Amazon received a gunshot injury to his head and was declared brought dead at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

“Govind also sustained a bullet wound and he has been referred to the LNJP hospital for further treatment,” said the official.

“The official said that CCTV in the area is being scanned to identify the culprits and nab them

“The motive behind the firing incident was being ascertained. Case of murder has been registered,” the official added.