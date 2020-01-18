Semi-naked body of woman found in Bihar; rape suspected

Arrah: The semi-nude body of an unidentified woman, seemingly in her late 20s, was found near a police station in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on Saturday morning.

According to the police, prima facie it appears that the woman was raped before being murdered.

The local police station in-charge Harendra Prasad told IANS that the police had recovered the body from the backyard at the Kali temple near the Jogveer and Sikriyan railway line.

He said that the woman was shot in the neck.

The body has been sent to Arrah Sadar hospital for post-mortem, the police added.