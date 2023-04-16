Section 144 imposed in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Government has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in all districts of the state after gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead by three men on Saturday night.

The Internet has been shut down in Prayagraj, while some reports suggested that the BJP workers burst crackers in Kanpur.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead while they were being taken for medical tests. They were killed from close range in front of many people and police officers. The footage of the murder was caught on cameras of media persons.

The government has put the Prayagraj district on high alert and additional forces, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deployed in nearby districts.

The senior officials, led by Principal Secretary, Home, Sanjay Prasad have rushed to Prayagraj to supervise the situation. Officials said that 17 police personnel assigned in the security of Atiq and his brother have been suspended.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a three-member judicial commission that will probe the murders of gangster-turned-politician and his brother.

Also Read: Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead in Prayagraj