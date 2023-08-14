SEBI seeks 15 days time to submit status report in Hindenburg case

New-Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday sought for 15 more days to complete the investigation and submit the status report into its probe into Hindenburg report against Adani group from the Supreme Court.

On March 2, the Supreme Court directed SEBI to investigate within two months any violations before and after the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group. On April 29, three days before SEBI’s deadline, the regulator asked for six more months, citing the matter involved cross-border jurisdictions, which would take time to process.

The next hearing is on August 29.

On January 24 that US-based Hindenburg published its report accusing Adani group of widespread manipulations and malpractices to inflate its stock prices. Adani Group refuted the allegations by publishing a 413-page reply.

