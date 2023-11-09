SC adjourns hearing on plea filed by Chandrababu Naidu in FiberNet scam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred hearing on a plea filed by TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu seeking anticipatory bail in connection with alleged FiberNet scam.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi said that it will take up the matter on November 30 as it is likely to deliver its verdict post Diwali break on a similar plea filed by Naidu seeking quashing of criminal proceedings in alleged skill development case.

In the FiberNet case, the Andhra Pradesh CID had earlier undertaken before the Supreme Court that it will not arrest Naidu till the next date of listing. The undertaking will continue till the next hearing.

In an earlier hearing held on October 20, the Supreme Court had adjourned hearing till November 9 in the case.

The special leave petition has been filed before the apex court against a decision of the Andhra Pradesh High Court refusing anticipatory bail to the political leader.

Earlier in October, the Supreme Court had reserved its judgment on another plea by Naidu seeking quashing of an FIR in connection with the Skill Development scam case while refusing to release him on interim bail.

However, on October 31, a bench of Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao of the High Court had granted interim bail to the former CM till November 28 for his treatment including cataract surgery.

Naidu is accused of playing a ‘key role’ in the AP FiberNet scam that happened during the TDP government in the state.

The CID has accused him of exerting pressure on officials to favour a certain company that was awarded the FiberNet contract.