Rs 44 Crore-worth of drugs seized from Kenya National at Kerala Airport

Kozhikode: In a significant drug bust, narcotics valued at Rs 44 crore, including cocaine and heroin, were confiscated from a passenger at the international airport in Karipur, as announced by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday.

Operational under the Cochin Zonal Unit, the Calicut Regional Unit of the DRI intercepted Rajeev Kumar, a resident of Musafar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, who had arrived on an Air Arabia Flight from Nairobi, Kenya, via Sharjah. A total of 3.5 kg of cocaine and 1.3 kg of heroin were seized from the passenger.

The concealed drugs were ingeniously hidden within various items such as shoes, hand purses, handbags, picture boards, and file folders within his checked-in luggage.

The DRI officials accomplished this interception at Calicut International Airport on Monday. The passenger, now under arrest, had successfully eluded authorities by bringing the contraband via a circuitous route.

Subsequent to the arrest, a comprehensive investigation is underway to uncover further details surrounding the drug haul and the operations of the individual involved. The success of this operation underscores the ongoing efforts to curb the illegal drug trade.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.