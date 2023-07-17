RPF cop kicks child sleeping at railway station in UP’s Ballia, later suspended

RPF constable has been suspended after a purported video clip showing him kicking a minor at Belthara Road railway station in Uttar Pradesh

Ballia (Uttar-Pradesh): A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable has been suspended after a purported video clip showing him kicking a minor at Belthara Road railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district has gone viral on social media.

The accused constable was identified as Balinder Singh, said the RPF Varanasi Division of the North Eastern Railway (NER).

The incident unfolded at the Belthara Road Railway Station, where the child was found sleeping on the platform. In the viral video, one of the RPF personnel can be seen brutally kicking the child and the entire video has gone viral.

The viral video has garnered widespread outrage from the netizens. They want immediate action against the accused involved in the incident.

The Railway Protection Force has been urged to conduct a thorough inquiry and the accused cop has been suspended.

