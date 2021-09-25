Rohini courtroom shootout, Delhi Police to probe into the matter

New Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch has taken over the investigation of Rohini courtroom shootout case in which gangster Jitender Mann, alias Gogi, and two others were killed.

Since Saturday police have been deployed outside of district court in Rohini in the light of Friday’s incident.

Bar Council of Delhi chairman Rakesh Sherawat, along with other officials have reached Delhi Police headquarters to meet Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to discuss and review security in Delhi court premises.

Gogi was shot dead in a courtroom by two assailants from the rival ‘Tilu’ gang, dressed as lawyers in broad daylight amid a packed court house. The incident took place inside the courtroom where a case was being heard against him.

The two assailants were subsequently shot dead by the police. However, the incident led to chaos and panic in the courtroom where the judge had commenced proceedings. A woman lawyer was reportedly injured in the firing.

Besides being accused in dozens of cases, including murder, kidnapping and fraud in other states, Gogi was on Delhi police’s most-wanted list. His gang was involved in possession of illegal arms, carjacking and land grabbing.

A lawyer, who was inside the courtroom at the time of the incident, told IANS that everything happened so fast that they could not even catch their breath. “The firing began just seconds before the hearing in the case of gangster Gogi. Judge Gagandeep Singh was sitting inside the courtroom,” he said, adding that there was utter chaos.

“There was an exchange of at least 30-35 rounds of bullets between the police and the attackers,” an eyewitness said.

According to sources, the attackers were from the Tilu Tajpuria gang and the Delhi Police’s Special Cell had input about the possibility of such an incident.