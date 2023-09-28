Robot serves tea to PM Modi at Gujarat’s Robotics Gallery, watch

The Robotics Gallery Showcases DRDO Robots, Microbots, an Agriculture Robot, Medical Robots, Space Robot and more.

Robot serves tea to PM Modi
Photo: Screengrab from YouTube video/ @Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited the Robotics Gallery in the Science City of Gujarat. During this visit the PM enjoyed a cup of tea served by Robots at the cafe in the Robotics Gallery.

As per reports, the Robotics Gallery Showcases DRDO Robots, Microbots, an Agriculture Robot, Medical Robots, Space Robot and more.

Through these engaging exhibits, the transformative power of robotics in healthcare, manufacturing and everyday life is clearly visible.

The PM took stock of these exhibits. Later, he enjoyed a cup of tea served by Robots at the cafe in the Robotics Gallery. The PM posted the video to his YouTube channel.

Watch the video here:

