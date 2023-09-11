Rishi Sunak’s heartwarming moment with Sheikh Hasina at G20 Summit goes viral

New Delhi: A touching moment between UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during their attendance at the G20 Summit in Delhi has captured hearts worldwide. A photograph of Prime Minister Sunak humbly conversing with Prime Minister Hasina, while seated on one knee, has rapidly gained popularity on social media, with many commending his genuine humility.

The viral image depicts UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak seated barefoot on one knee beside Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is seated on a wooden chair. The candid photograph, taken during their visit to Delhi for the G20 Summit, portrays a warm and friendly interaction between the two leaders.

Social media platforms, particularly X (formerly known as Twitter), have been flooded with posts and retweets of this heartwarming photograph, accompanied by praises for Prime Minister Sunak. One user highlighted Sunak’s lack of ego, stating, “Big man don’t have ego! Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the UK sat down on the floor to match the comfort – in a tete-a-tete with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.”

Another user described the photo as “lovely” and “adorable,” while yet another lauded Sunak as a “gentleman.”

Prior to this touching moment, Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, visited the Akshardham Temple in east Delhi, where they performed aarti. Sunak, who had earlier expressed his pride in being a Hindu, reiterated his commitment to visiting a temple during his trip to India. Following this, he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

During the G20 Summit, Sunak engaged in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the progress of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. He expressed optimism that the remaining issues would soon be resolved, leading to the signing of a mutually beneficial FTA. Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to Sunak for a bilateral visit, which Sunak graciously accepted while congratulating Modi on the success of the G20 Summit.