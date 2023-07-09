Rashtrapati Bhavan to host two day Visitor’s Conference on July 10

Rashtrapati Bhavan will host a two-day Visitor’s Conference 2023 tomorrow. President Droupadi Murmu is the Visitor of 162 Central Institutions of Higher Learning.

The Conference will begin with the inaugural address of the President tomorrow. Ms. Murmu will present the Visitor’s Awards 2021 in the categories of ‘Innovation’, ‘Research’, and ‘Technology Development’. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also address the Conference.

On the 11th of July, the Conference will deliberate on the Theme – Education for Sustainable Development: Building a better world. Five different groups will brainstorm on sub-themes such as Contributions to the realisation of NEP-2020; Internationalization efforts and G-20; Research contributions and recognitions; Diversity, equality, inclusivity and wellness; Plans and action items for Amrit Kaal.

In the concluding session, the outcome of deliberations will be presented before the President. President Droupadi Murmu will address the concluding session