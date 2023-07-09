Rashtrapati Bhavan to host two day Visitor’s Conference on July 10

Ms. Murmu will present the Visitor’s Awards 2021 in the categories of ‘Innovation’, ‘Research’, and ‘Technology Development’.

Nation
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Rashtrapati Bhawan to host conference

Rashtrapati Bhavan will host a two-day Visitor’s Conference 2023 tomorrow. President Droupadi Murmu is the Visitor of 162 Central Institutions of Higher Learning.

The Conference will begin with the inaugural address of the President tomorrow. Ms. Murmu will present the Visitor’s Awards 2021 in the categories of ‘Innovation’, ‘Research’, and ‘Technology Development’. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also address the Conference.

Must Read

Death toll in West Bengal Panchayat polls violence rises to…

India’s semi-high speed train Vande Bharat gets new…

West Bengal Panchayat polls: 50.53% turnout till 3 pm; 13…

On the 11th of July, the Conference will deliberate on the Theme – Education for Sustainable Development: Building a better world. Five different groups will brainstorm on sub-themes such as Contributions to the realisation of NEP-2020; Internationalization efforts and G-20; Research contributions and recognitions; Diversity, equality, inclusivity and wellness; Plans and action items for Amrit Kaal.

In the concluding session, the outcome of deliberations will be presented before the President. President Droupadi Murmu will address the concluding session

You might also like
Nation

Man dies after jumping in front of Delhi Metro

Nation

AC chair car, executive class ticket prices in Vande Bharat and other trains to be…

Nation

Skyrocketing of tomato prices affects Dhaba owners in Delhi

Nation

Bengal panchayat polls: Death toll rises to 11, 36.66% voter turnout till 1:30 p.m.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans