Rameshwaram cafe blast: NIA releases new pics of accused, announces Rs 10 lakh reward

Bengaluru: In the latest development in the Rameshwaram cafe blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have released new photographs and details of two absconding prime accused who carried out an IED blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1.

They have also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for clues on each of them.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, 30, and Mussavir Hussain Shazib, 30.

The NIA took over the case and identified the main accused, Mussavir, who had carried out the blast.

“Mussavir Hussain Shazib has been using the forged driving license in the name of Mohammed Juned Sayed or other similar forged ID documents to conceal his identity. His preferred dresses are jeans, t-shirt and wears black smart watch, often wears a mask, wig and fake beard,” the NIA said.

The NIA mentioned that the suspect’s preferred places of stay include men’s or boy’s hostel, PG, sharing accommodation and low budget hotels and lodges.

His accomplice is identified as Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa has been using Hindu identity documents, forged Aadhaar in the name of Vignesh or other similar forged ID documents to conceal identity.

Earlier, the NIA had announced the arrest of Muzamil Shareef, a key conspirator in the cafe blast case.

“He was picked up and placed in custody as a co-conspirator after NIA teams cracked down at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, 5 in Tamil Nadu and one in Uttar Pradesh,” an official said.

NIA investigations have revealed that Muzammil Shareef extended logistic support to the other two identified accused in the case, involving in an IED explosion in the cafe located at ITPL Road, Brookfield in Bengaluru on March 1.