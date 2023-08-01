Rajya Sabha passes Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Mediation Bill 2021 and the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2023 among others.

Before the Upper House was adjourned for the day, shortly after it passed the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The Bill amends the Biological Diversity Act of 2002, by a voice vote. The legislation was earlier cleared in the Lok Sabhaon July 25.

The amendments to the law would give more power to the tribals and local people, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said in Rajya Sabha.

He also said that the Bill would also aid in simplifying the patent application process.

The Rajya Sabha also passed the Mediation Bill 2021, that is aimed at institutionalising and promoting the process of mediation and also the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2023,which is aimed at strengthening cooperatives by streamlining their functioning in a transparent manner, through a system of regular elections and barring the appointment of related persons.

Earlier in the day, Opposition MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) staged a walk out from the Rajya Sabha after their demands for a statement by the Prime Minister and a detailed discussion on Manipur violence.

(IANS)