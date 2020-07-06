Rahul says future Harvard studies will be held on Modi’s failed policies

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and called its handling of COVID-19 situation, demonetisation, and GST implementation all ‘failures’ that will be subject of analysis in future classes.

Gandhi said that these policies will be studied by the Harvard Business School. “Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation. 3. GST implementation,” he tweeted.

His attack came a day after India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 50-year-old leader also shared a video of PM Modi addressing the nation and superimposed it with a graph which showed the spike in the number of coronavirus cases, making India the third worst-hit nation.

(Inputs from IANS)