Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends Dhanteras greetings to the Nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his warm wishes to the nation on the occasion of Dhanteras, a festival that holds significance in the Hindu calendar. Taking to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, PM Modi expressed his greetings, highlighting the festival as a symbol of health, happiness and prosperity.

In his message, the Prime Minister extended his heartfelt wishes, invoking the blessing of Bhagwan Dhanvantari for the well-being of all. He expressed the hope that, under these auspicious blessing, everyone will maintain good health, experience prosperity, and enjoy lasting happiness.

He wished that this festive occasion infuses new energy into the ongoing efforts towards the nation’s progress.

“Many congratulations to all my family members of the country on Dhanteras, a festival symbolizing health, happiness and prosperity. I wish that by the grace of Lord Dhanvantari, all of you always remain healthy, prosperous and happy, so that the determination of a developed India continues to get new energy,” the tweet read.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, marks the beginning of the Diwali festival and is celebrated by acquiring and worshipping items representing wealth and prosperity.