Prez Murmu, V-P Dhankhar, PM Modi extend greetings to people on the auspicious occasion of Onam

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended their warm wishes on the occasion of Onam.

“Greetings to all fellow citizens and our brothers and sisters in Kerala on Onam! On this auspicious occasion we express our gratitude to Mother nature for the countless bounties. May this harvest festival usher in prosperity and the spirit of harmony among all,” the President wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Taking to X, the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote, “Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam”.

“Binding communities in a tapestry of traditions, Onam is a poignant reminder of the timeless values of compassion & sacrifice. It is also an occasion to honour the tireless efforts of our farming community, and to express gratitude to Mother nature for her bounty,” Dhankar said.

He further said “may the spirit of Onam bring happiness and prosperity to the lives of all”.

Extending his warm wishes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, “Onam greetings to everyone! May your lives be showered with good health, unparalleled joy and immense prosperity.

“Over the last many years, Onam has become a global festival and it beautifully showcases the vibrant culture of Kerala.”

(Input from IANS)