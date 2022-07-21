Presidential Elections 2022 Live Update: Counting Of Votes Begins

By WCE 2
Presidential Elections 2022
Presidential Elections 2022 Live Update

UPDATE:

The counting of votes for Presidential Elections 2022 has begun in the Parliament House. It is scheduled to be completed by today.

The counting will take place in room number 63.

Bhubaneswar: The voting took place on July 18 in which the MPs and MLAs chose India’s next president.

The elections took place between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu and the opposition’s Yashwant Sinha.

Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the Chief Returning Officer for the poll, will oversee the counting today, the result of which is likely to be declared by the evening.

Notably, a day after the presidential election, the ballot boxes boarded flights from different states on separate air tickets under the name ‘Mr Ballot box’.

The boxes were accompanied by election officers, for their return journey to Delhi from the states’ capitals.

Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure is ending on July 24 and the new President will take oath on July 25.

You might also like
State

Odisha is no longer India’s best kept secret, says actor R Madhavan

State

Odisha continues to witness rise in Covid cases, Active tally crosses 7k

State

Ragging in Odisha: School & Mass Education Dept Secy writes to Sainik School

State

Free Covid booster dose in 3 shopping malls of Bhubaneswar from today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.