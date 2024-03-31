President Droupadi Murmu confers Bharat Ratna upon veteran BJP leader LK Advani

New Delhi: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious Bharat Ratna upon veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani at the latter’s residence in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former-Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu were also present on this occasion.

It is worth mentioning here that LK Advani, along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was the founder of the BJP. And the symbolism of it was never missed by him. Coincidentally, the nation’s highest civilian award was given to him on the same day the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was formed in 1980.

There perhaps couldn’t have been a better occasion for Advani and his admirers than this, said Prime Minister Modi announcing Bharat Ratna for him just ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’ dream coming true, and the award conferred on him on this momentous day, on which 44 years ago he played a most instrumental role in forming the BJP.



Earlier yesterday, President Droupadi Murmu honoured four great personalities of India former Chief Minister of Bihar Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur, former Prime Ministers of the country P. V. Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh and the country’s famous agricultural scientist credited for Green Revolution, M. S. Swaminathan.

They all have been given India’s highest civilian honour posthumously.

On the occasion, many Union Ministers and other dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J. P. Nadda and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge were present.