Urfi Javed’s new look sparks controversy again, see here

Urfi Javed finds herself in the media spotlight once more, and this time, it was her choice of hair do that has sparked controversy. Urfi recently uploaded an image featuring a shaved head, but its authenticity has been widely questioned by netizens.

It’s evident that the picture has been edited to make it appear as if Urfi shaved her head. Whether it’s Photoshop or a filter, the editing is poorly done, creating an unconvincing bald look with visible hair.

The comments section is filled with remarks pointing out the editing flaws, with comments like “Please bol do ye ek filter hai?” (“Is this a filter?”) and “Lambe baal dikh rahe hai” (“Long hair is visible”). Unsurprisingly Urfi Javed’s new look attracted online trolling.

Urfi Javed’s new look is no stranger to controversy due to her unconventional fashion choices. She has been known to wear dresses made of blades, wires, bags, and chains, and has even sported pants as a top.

In November, she faced legal trouble when the Mumbai Police filed a criminal case against her for creating a deceptive video that portrayed a fake arrest. The actor who played the cop in the video was also detained.

On the work front, Urfi has also been trending for her role in the upcoming movie Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2. Director Dibakar Banerjee revealed that Urfi will have a brief but pivotal role, where she will be stripping in an unedited sequence he loves. While Urfi has a role in the film, Love, Sex Aur Dhoka 2 stars Paritosh Tiwari, Bonita Rajpurohit, and Abhinav Singh in lead roles. She is also being seen in “Splitsvilla X5”