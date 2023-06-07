Popular News Presenter of Doordarshan Gitanjali Aiyar Passes Away

New Delhi: Gitanjali Aiyar, one of the most popular news presenter of Doordarshan passed away on Wednesday, reports said. Regarded as India’s one of the best TV newsreaders, she was active as a news presenter for over three decades.

Sheela Bhatt took to Twitter and informed, “Gitanjali Aiyar, India’s one of the best tv newsreaders, warm and elegant person and woman of immense substance passed away today. Deepest condolences to her family.”

As per reports, Aiyar received the prestigious accolade of Best Anchor Person four times throughout her illustrious career.

Netizens took to different social media sites and gave tribute to Aiyar.

Gitanjali Aiyar, India’s one of the best tv newsreaders, warm and elegant person and woman of immense substance passed away today. Deepest condolences to her family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4q1C6vFHbh — Sheela Bhatt शीला भट्ट (@sheela2010) June 7, 2023

When the TV news was not a tamasha and the news readers were sober and eloquent! Geetanjali Aiyar and her peers exuded class and charm. Sadly that era has come to an end, wrote Mayank Bhardwaj on Twitter.