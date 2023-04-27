‘Poora Udd Gaya Bhaiya’, Video captures moment maoists blew up DRG personnel vehicle in Dantewada

Dantewada: A purported video has emerged on social media after a day after 10 District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and a civilian were killed in a forested patch of Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district.

In the video, one can see the moment Maoists blew up their vehicle using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The impact of the IED blast was so huge that the entire portion of the road was blown off.

Here is the Video:

Yesterday, ten jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), returning in a van from a security operation, and their driver were killed when Maoists set off an IED in south Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district.

This is the biggest attack carried out by Maoists on the security forces in the state in the last two years where security personnel were killed in an ambush along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts.

I express deep condolences over the death of 10 DRG jawans and one driver. Their sacrifice will not go in vain. Action will be taken against the Naxals involved in this. Those who want to surrender should surrender. Our jawans are continuously fighting the Naxals: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Naxal attack in Dantewada.

The tragic incident has been strongly condemned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“Strongly condemn the attack on the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada. I pay my tributes to the brave personnel we lost in the attack. Their sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved families,” Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he was anguished by the cowardly attack on Chhattisgarh Police and assured all help to the state government. He spoke to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel too.