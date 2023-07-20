PM Narendra Modi’s twitter followers crosses 90 million, US President Joe Biden much behind

PM Modi's twitter followers have crossed 90 million, making him one of the most followed active politicians on the micro-blogging site

Nation
By Abhilasha

New-Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s twitter followers have crossed 90 million, making him one of the most followed active politicians on the micro-blogging site. He is way ahead of  world leaders like US president Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

With 90.2 million followers, PM Modi is the most followed Indian on Twitter.

PM Modi joined social media Twitter in 2009 during his term as Gujarat chief minister. Within a year, he had a lakh followers. In July 2020, the PM’s Twitter follower count reached 60 million.

As per a list released by the World of Statistics on its official Twitter handle on July 9, Modi is the only Indian who is present in its list of the top 10 most followed persons on Twitter.

