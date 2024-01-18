PM Narendra Modi releases 6 stamps including Ram Temple, Hanuman, Jatayu and Shabri

New-Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Thursday released commemorative postage stamps on Ram Temple in Ayodhya and a book of stamps dedicated to Lord Ram from around the world.

Components of the design of the stamps include Ram Mandir, Choupai ‘Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari’, Sun, the Saryu river and sculptures in and around the temple.

The six stamps released today include Ram Temple, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Maa Shabri.

The five physical elements i.e. sky, air, fire, earth and water, known as ‘Panchabhutas’ are reflected through various design elements and establish the perfect harmony of ‘Panchamahabhutas’ essential for all manifestations.

This 48-page book covers stamps issued by more than of 20 countries including like US, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia, and organisations like the UN.