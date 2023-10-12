PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday offered prayers and performed a puja at Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh during his visit to ‘Devbhoomi’, Uttarakhand.

The Prime Minister, who is on a day-long visit to the hill state, sought blessings from the holy Adi-Kailash at his abode.

During his one-day visit to the state, he will also lay the foundation stones of several development projects worth Rs 4,200 crore.

During his visit, PM Modi will also offer prayers at Jageshwar Dham and visit Gunji village. In a post on X, Modi said, “Our government is committed to the welfare of each and every individual of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and the state’s rapid development. To impart more speed to it, I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects in Pithoragarh.”

“I will also get the good opportunity of interacting with the people of Gunji village. I also look eagerly forward to a darshan of the spiritually significant Parvati Kund and and a puja at Jageshwar Dham during the tour,” he said.

He is also scheduled to visit Gunji village to interact with local people, along with the Army, ITBP and BRO.

He will then offer prayers to Lord Shiva at the Jageshwar Dham and address the public meeting in Pithoragarh.

“He will also interact with personnel of the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO). At around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will reach Jageshwar, Almora district, where he will perform pooja and darshan at Jageshwar Dham. Located at a height of about 6200 feet, the Jageshwar Dham comprises about 224 stone temples,” the PMO said in a statement.

