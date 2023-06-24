PM Narendra Modi leaves for Egypt after concluding US visit

New Delhi: After successfully concluding his first official State visit to the USA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Egypt. This is Prime Minister’s first visit to Egypt. During his two days visit, Prime Minister will hold talks with the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Apart from his talks with President Sisi, the Prime Minister is likely to interact with senior dignitaries from the Egyptian government, some prominent Egyptian personalities, as well as the Indian community in Egypt. Several strategic partnership documents and a Memorandum of Understanding are likely to be signed during the Prime Minister’s visit to Egypt.

In his departure statement on June 20, PM Modi had said, “I am excited to pay a State Visit to a close and friendly country for the first time.”

“We had the pleasure of receiving President Sisi as the Chief Guest at our Republic Day celebrations this year. These two visits in the span of a few months are a reflection of our rapidly evolving partnership with Egypt, which was elevated to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ during President Sisi’s visit.

“I look forward to my discussions with President Sisi and senior members of the Egyptian Government to impart further momentum to our civilizational and multi-faceted partnership. I will also have the opportunity to interact with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Egypt,” PM Modi said.