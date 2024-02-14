PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu temple

Abu-Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first largest Hindu temple, BAPS Mandir, on Wednesday (February 14) in Abu Dhabi in the presence of saints, swamis and thousands of devotees.

The temple is spread over 27 acres and built at a cost of Rs 700 crore. It is built by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) and is located at Abu Mreikhah, near Al Rahba.

PM Modi who is on a two-day visit to UAE said that the crown prince had agreed to donate land for the temple during the leaders meeting in 2015.

Notably, the BAPS Mandir is the first Hindu temple constructed in the Middle East. Ever since the construction work began in 2019, it drew attention and interest of the Hindu community from across the world.

The majestic complex will reflect the spirit of Indian culture and will also be a testament to the growing friendship between India and the UAE.

The foundation stone for the temple was laid on April 20, 2019. Lots of volunteers from the Hindu community participated in the construction of the state-of-the art complex, made using white marble and limestone only.

For the unversed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had donated 13.5 acres of land in 2015 for the construction of the temple.