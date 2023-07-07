PM Modi to unveil projects, flag off two Vande Bharat trains in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from today. He will visit Gorakhpur and Varanasi and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects. PM Modi will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express Trains from Gorakhpur Railway Station.

The Prime Minister will reach Gorakhpur at around 2.30 PM. He will participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press, the world’s largest publisher of spiritual Hindu texts.

Mr Modi will release the Chitramaya Shiva Purana Granth, which is specially designed to celebrate the occasion. The Prime Minister will also visit the Leela Chitra temple in the Gita Press.

The event is special as Gita Press has been conferred with The Gandhi Peace Prize 2021. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the redevelopment work of the Gorakhpur Railway Station which will be completed at an estimated cost of around 498 crore rupees.

The Prime Minister will flag off the Gorakhpur-Lucknow and Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express Trains. In Varanasi, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than 12.100 crore rupees at around 5 PM. He will also dedicate to the nation three railway lines whose electrification or doubling has been completed.

This will mark the completion of 100 percent electrification of railway lines in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of redesigning and redevelopment of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats in Varanasi. Mr. Modi will also hold a meeting with the BJP workers in his parliamentary constituency.