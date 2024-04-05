PM Modi to hold rally in Churu; BJP chief J.P. Nadda to campaign in Haridwar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Rajasthan’s Churu for BJP candidate Devendra Jhajharia on Friday at around 12:30 p.m.

The rally will be attended by senior leaders, including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, state BJP president C.P. Joshi, former state president Satish Poonia, and former Opposition leader Rajendra Rathore. Jhajharia is contesting against BJP turncoat and Congress candidate Rahul Kaswan.

Major political events that will unfold across the country today:

* BJP President J.P. Nadda will address a public meeting in Haridwar on Friday for party candidate Trivendra Singh Rawat. The BJP chief will hold a roadshow from Aryanagar Chowk in Haridwar to Rishikul Maidan, where he will address the public meeting.

Before addressing the rally, he will offer prayers at Maya Devi Temple in Haridwar at 10:50 a.m. After that, the BJP President will interact with sages and saints there and seek their blessings.

* The Congress will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on Friday. The party has said that it will give 25 “guarantees” to the people of the country. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will jointly release the manifesto.

* Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will chair a meeting of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislature party at his residence on Friday. The JMM is likely to announce the names of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections after the meeting.

* A meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) is scheduled for Friday evening, during which names of probable candidates for nine Lok Sabha seats of Haryana and three seats of Delhi will also be discussed. The CEC will likely announce the list of candidates after the meeting.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a ‘Vijay Shankhnad’ rally in Baghpat on Friday noon, which will be also attended by RLD chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh. After Baghpat, the Chief Minister will visit Aligarh’s Gabhana tehsil and address a public meeting there at around 2 p.m.

* Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will be on a one-day visit to Sikar on Friday, during which he will address a public meeting in Laxmangarh in support of BJP’s Sikar candidate, Sumedhanand Saraswati.

* Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will address public meetings in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Friday. He will hold a public meeting in Desaiganj at 11 a.m. and in Chamorshi at 1.10 p.m.

* Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak will address a Lok Sabha Volunteers’ conference in Barabanki on Friday.

* Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari will participate in various poll-related programmes in Indore, Dewas, Ujjain and Ratlam districts on Friday.

* Jannayak Janata Party President Ajay Chautala will visit villages under Haryana’s Ateli on Friday and address public meetings there.