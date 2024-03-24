INDIA bloc announces mega rally on March 31 at Ramleela Maidan to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

New Delhi: The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on Sunday announced that they will hold a mega rally on March 31 at Delhi’s Ramleela Maidan to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

It is worth mentioning here that Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by ED on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Following the announcement, Delhi Minister Atishi said to media agency ANI, “INDIA alliance is organising a ‘Maha Rally’ in the Ramlila Maidan on 31 March. This is not being organised to save Arvind Kejriwal but to save the democracy. The opposition is facing one-sided attacks…”

Earlier today, Arvind Kejriwal issued his first order to the government after being arrested. According to official reports, the order is related to the Water Ministry and the directive was sent via note.

Following the arrest, he withdrew his plea from the Supreme Court against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy case.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi who appeared for Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court that Kejriwal is withdrawing the petition in the Supreme Court as it is clashing with the omgoing remand proceedings.

Kejriwal was produced before Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday morning after being kept overnight at the ED office on A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road.

The ED claimed that Kejriwal was involved in the conspiracy of formulation of the Excise Policy 2021-22 to favour certain persons and also involved in demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange for favours being granted in the said policy.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal Issues 1st Government Order After Being Arrested By ED