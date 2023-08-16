PM Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

New Delhi: On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to the respected BJP leader On Wednesday. Prime Minister Modi, in a message shared on the platform known as X (formerly Twitter), highlighted how India greatly benefited from Vajpayee’s strong leadership.

I join the 140 crore people of India in paying homage to the remarkable Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India benefitted greatly from his leadership. He played a pivotal role in boosting our nation’s progress and in taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2023

भारतीय राजनीति के अजातशत्रु परम श्रद्धेय अटल जी ने विचारधारा व सिद्धांतों पर आधारित राजनीति के सबसे उच्च मानक स्थापित किए। राष्ट्रसेवा की अपनी दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति से एक तरफ उन्होंने सुशासन की नींव रखी तो दूसरी ओर उन्होंने पोखरण से पूरे विश्व को भारत के सामर्थ्य का परिचय कराया।

अपने… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2023

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a prominent figure within the BJP, was the first prime minister from the party to fly a saffron-coloured flag. He is known for expanding the party’s influence beyond its traditional supporters and skillfully managing a coalition government for six years. During his time in leadership, he focused on bringing in reforms and improving the country’s infrastructure.

Vajpayee, who played a crucial role in founding the BJP, passed away in 2018 at the age of 93. He served as India’s 10th Prime Minister for three terms. His first term lasted just 13 days in 1996. He then held office for 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a complete term from 1999 to 2004. His contributions have left a lasting impact on Indian politics and society.