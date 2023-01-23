PM Modi names 21 Islands in Andaman and Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra Awardees

New-Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Monday participated in a ceremony and named 21 largest unnamed Andaman and Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees via video conferencing.

The national event is to mark the birth anniversary of prominent Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

He inaugurated a model of a proposed memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to commemorate the freedom fighter’s 126th birth anniversary.

The Government had declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

“Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose & recall his unparalleled contribution to India’s history. He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule. We are working to realise his vision for India,” PM Modi wrote in his tweet.

The islands have been named after 21 Param Veer Chakra awardees including Major Somnath Sharma, Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane, Nayak Jadunath Singh, Company Havildar Major Piru Singh, Capt GS Salaria, Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa, Subedar Joginder Singh,Major Shaitan Singh, Company Quartermaster Havildar Abdul Hamid, Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore, Lance Naik Albert Ekka,Major Hoshiar Singh, Second Lt. Arun Khetrapal, Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran,Naib Subedar Bana Singh, Captain Vikram Batra, Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey,Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar and Subedar Major Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd).

“Giving due respect to the real-life heroes of the country has always been accorded the highest priority by the Prime Minister. Going ahead with this spirit, it has now been decided to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of the island group after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees,” the statement from the PMO read.