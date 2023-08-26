PM Modi meets ISRO Scientists in Bengaluru, celebrates Chandrayaan-3 Success

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Saturday to extend his congratulations to the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Upon his arrival at the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) airport, Modi addressed a large gathering of enthusiastic individuals who had come to welcome him. He expressed that the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission was not just a matter of pride for India but also a cause for celebration for science enthusiasts worldwide.

“It is good to see the environment in Bengaluru at the dawn to celebrate the success of the science and achievement of the country. I witnessed similar kinds of pictures in Greece and Johannesburg. Every corner of the world not only Indians, people who believe in science, future of the humanity are celebrating the event with the same spirit,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi pointed out the early arrival of the crowd and shared his eagerness to meet with the scientists who contributed to the success of Chandrayaan-3. He expressed gratitude to the people of Bengaluru for commemorating this achievement. He especially appreciated the presence of children at the event, highlighting them as the future of India.

The Prime Minister also took a moment to thank Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for their efforts in organizing the event.

Concluding his address, Modi led the crowd in chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhan.” Thousands of people lining the streets waved the Indian tricolor and cheered in unison to welcome Prime Minister Modi.