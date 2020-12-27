New Delhi: After being ‘vocal for local’ to make India ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave a clarion call to adopt “zero effect, zero defect” policy while manufacturing Made-in-India products and ensure that these produces should be “world class”.

Speaking in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said “the people of India have taken many steps forward and are getting vocal for local. Our manufacturers are also thinking about making top quality products. This will boost the efforts towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

The Prime Minister said that while focusing on Made-in-India products the manufacturers should not compromise with the quality of materials produced by them.

“This is the right time to work with ‘zero effect, zero defect’ policy.”

He also urged the manufacturers and industry leaders here to ensure world class made in India products. “For this our industry associations will have to come forward and take forward our start-ups.

The Prime Minister also suggested to focus on items used by us in our daily lives and ensure that these items should be manufactured in India and support vocal for local call to make the country ‘Aatmanirbhar’.

“We make new resolutions every new year. On this new year eve, we should take a resolution to use only Made-in-India products,” said the Prime Minister.