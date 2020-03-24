Modi

PM Modi declares countrywide lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus

By KalingaTV Bureau
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown  across the country for 21 days from this midnight to contain coronavirus pandemic.

“From midnight, there will be a total lockdown in the entire country. It is more like curfew,” said the Prime Minister while addressing the nation.

“With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are,” said the Prime Minister Modi adding that  he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern.

PM Modi warned, if we don’t follow a complete lockdown for the coming 21 days, the nation will go back 21 years and many families will be devastated.

The Prime Minister also announced allocation of Rs 15000 crore to strengthen healthcare infrastructure to fight coronavirus in the country.

“Today the Centre has decided to give Rs 15,000 crore for testing facilities, personal protection, isolation beds, ICU beds, ventilators and training medical and paramedical staff. Healthcare should be the only priority of every state government,” he said.

