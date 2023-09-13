PM Modi arrives at BJP headquarters, accorded warm welcome

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday was accorded a warm welcome at the BJP headquarters here for the grand success of the recently concluded G20 Summit.

On his arrival, BJP President JP Nadda presented him a bouquet, amid ‘Modi, Modi chants by the party workers.

Senior party leaders including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah also welcomed the Prime Minister.

Modi arrived at the party headquarters to attend the Central Election Committee meeting of the party to be convened by Nadda for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

During the meeting, they would deliberate on the second list of candidates.

Last month, the BJP had released the first list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls, doing away with its earlier tradition of announcing the candidates after announcement of polls.

BJP in Madhya Pradesh is confident that it will retain power in the state.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held later this year.

Also Read: Jammu And Kashmir: Army Colonel, Major, JK Police DSP Martyred In Anantnag Gunfight