Photography, videography banned in Kedarnath Temple

Rudraprayag: Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee today announced a strict prohibition of photography and videography inside the premises of Kedarnath Temple.

The temple committee posted warning signs throughout the Kedarnath temple premises, anyone seen taking pictures or video, strict legal action will be taken against them.

To ensure compliance, warning signs and boards stating, “Do not enter the temple premises with mobile phones; any kind of photography and videography is strictly prohibited inside the temple and you are under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.”

In addition to the photography ban, the committee urged all pilgrims visiting the sacred Kedarnath Dham to dress modestly.

“Pilgrims to Kedarnath have been urged to dress modestly. In the past, some pilgrims had been caught filming and taking photos indecently inside the temple,” said Ajay Ajendra, President of Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee.

The temple committee imposed a ban after a wrong message was sent due to some indecent behaviour of certain pilgrims. Warning boards have been installed at the temple to implement the guidelines strictly, informed Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee President.

Earlier, this month, a video went viral in which a girl was seen proposing to her boyfriend near Kedarnath Temple in Uttrakhand. The BKTC wrote to Kedarnath Dham police seeking ban on photography and videography in the temple area.