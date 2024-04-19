Paramilitary personnel found dead in washroom of polling station in West Bengal

Kolkata: A paramilitary personnel was found dead in the washroom of a polling station in West Bengal. The incident has come to the fore from a polling station in Mathabhanga in Coochbehar, which is among the seats going to polls today.

As per reports, the personnel was found lifeless just before voting began. Reportedly, he slipped and fell in the washroom which caused the death. After discovering him lifeless, he was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to hospital reports, he had slipped and fell in the washroom and suffered a head injury. Furthermore, no criminal angle is suspected, however, the actual reason behind his death can be ascertained after the autopsy.

Polling in Coochbehar began this morning under heavy security. The BJP has repeated sitting MP Nisith Pramanik from here while the Trinamool has fielded Jagadish Basunia to take on the Union Minister.

It is worth mentioning that voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has begun in 21 states and Union Territories. The voting will be held will be conducted in 102 constituencies across 21 states.

The general elections to elect 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.