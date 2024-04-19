Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: Voting begins in 21 States and Union Territories

New Delhi: The voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has begun in 21 states and Union Territories. The voting will be held will be conducted in 102 constituencies across 21 states.

These 21 states and UTs includes Arunachal Pradesh (2 of 2 constituencies), Assam (5 of 14 constituencies), Bihar (4 of 4 constituencies), Chhatisgarh (1 of 11 constituencies), Madhya Pradesh (6 of 29 constituencies), Maharashtra (5 of 48 constituencies), Manipur (2 of 2 constituencies), Meghalaya (2 of 2), Mizoram (1 constituencies), Nagaland (1 constituencies), Rajasthan (12 of 25 constituencies), Sikkim (1 constituencies), Tamil Nadu (39 of 39 constituencies), Tripura (1 of 2 constituencies), Uttar Pradesh (8 of 80 constituencies), Uttarakhand (5 of 5 constituencies), West Bengal (3 of 42 constituencies), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1 constituencies), Jammu and Kashmir (1 of 5 constituencies), Lakshadweep (1 constituencies), and Puducherry (1 constituencies).

As per the official reports, over 16.63 crore voters, including 8.4 crore men and 8.23 crore women, will cast their vote across 1.87 lakh polling stations. Voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning here that the elections to the five seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be held across five phases almost five years to the abrogation of Article 370.

Notably, the general elections to elect 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.