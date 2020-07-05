Pakistan Violates Ceasefire on LoC in Poonch Of Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu: Pakistan again violated ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday in J&K’s Poonch district.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Colonel Devender Anand, said, “At about 7.45 p.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch district. Indian army is retaliating befittingly.”

Pakistan had violated ceasefire on Friday in two sectors of the same district.

Defence sources said that so far this year, Pakistan has violated ceasefire 2,400 tines on the LoC and the International Border in J&K.

(Inputs from IANS)