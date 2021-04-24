Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): We have heard of langars which are organised to provide food. However, have you heard of ‘Oxygen Langar’? Yes that is true. A Gurudwara in Ghaziabad is running ‘oxygen langar’ to provide O2 to needly Covid patients at the Gurudwara premises.

With the surge in coronavirus cases across the country, health services are under tremendous pressure. With the lack of availability of beds in hospitals coupled with a shortage of oxygen, an “Oxygen Langar” service has been started by a gurdwara in the National Capital Region (NCR) to rescue those patients in need of oxygen.

Gurdwara ‘Sri Guru Singh Sabha’ at Indirapuram in the Ghaziabad district has started the service of “Oxygen Langar” for coronavirus-infected patients. The Gurdwara facility provides oxygen cylinders inside the cars of persons infected with Covid-19.

Gurdwara Parbandhak Gurpreet Singh Rummy said, “The situation has gone out of control for the past few days. People are feeling jittery. Every other phone call is related to oxygen supply. Khalsa Help International has started the work of providing mobile oxygen to the patient seated in the car. This service is available 24 hours a day.”

“You bring the patient to us in your car, we will provide them oxygen here on the road. If your patient resides anywhere in Delhi-NCR, you bring the patient to us, we will provide them oxygen,” added Rummy.

“Phone calls are coming from Canada on the helpline number of Khalsa Help International saying our family members are trapped in Delhi, we have also helped them.”

People have started availing of oxygen outside the gurdwara in their cars itself. If there is a critical patient and needs oxygen immediately, the patient can avail of oxygen here and when their health condition improves, the family can admit the patient in the hospital.

However, the Gurdwara Parbandhak has demanded that the district administration procure oxygen for them so that more people could be saved on the road itself.

Due to lack of availability of oxygen, many patients have died waiting endlessly outside hospitals.

Gautam, a Ghaziabad resident, said,”My father was in need of oxygen, as soon as I got information about the gurdwara, I took him there. At present, there is an efficient arrangement of providing oxygen here. Earlier, I visited several hospitals and oxygen suppliers but could not avail of oxygen anywhere.”

Most people are getting information about the “Óxygen Langar” service through social media after which people have started visiting the gurdwara to avail of oxygen for people in need.