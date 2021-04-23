A heartwarming video of doctors and medical staff celebrating the birthday of a patient infected with Covid-19 at Surat Civil Hospital in Gujarat is winning hearts on the internet.

The video was shared on Instagram by popular Mumbai-based photographer Viral Bhayani.

In his caption, he wrote, “Covid warriors like these doctors not only giving their services but also going the extra mile to cheer the patients like celebrating their birthday. Scene from Surat Civil Hospital.”

In the video, the doctors can be seen clapping their hands, singing, and dancing to the birthday song ‘Tum Jiyo Hazaro Saal’. The patient was overwhelmed with the sweet gesture and joined the celebration. She thanked the doctors for cheering her up and making her smile.

After being shared on social media, the video has gone viral with thousands of views and likes. Many users left comments on the post.