Over 200 cars submerged in Greater Noida as Hindon River overflows

Noida: In a startling video that has gone viral, more than 200 cars are seen submerged up to their roofs in an open ground in Greater Noida due to the rising water level of the Hindon River.

The video, filmed near Ecotech-3 in Greater Noida, depicts rows upon rows of parked white cars almost completely submerged, with the water reaching just inches below their roofs.

As the water level in the Hindon River continued to rise, several residents living close to the river were evacuated on Saturday. The affected areas included Ecotech and Chhijarsi in Noida Sector 63.

Noida and other parts of the National Capital Region experienced light to moderate rainfall in the early hours on the mentioned date. The Yamuna River, which runs through the region, remained slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 meters at noon, with the level reaching 205.4 meters. The Hindon River is a tributary of the Yamuna.

According to RK Jenamani, a scientist from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is not under any significant rainfall warning, but high moisture and temperature can be expected. Light to moderate rain is anticipated for Delhi starting from the night of July 25.

The IMD has issued alerts for various states and union territories, including Maharashtra, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Heavy to very-heavy rainfall is reported in the Saurashtra-Kutch region, Madhya Maharashtra, Goa, and coastal Karnataka. The flood situation in Gujarat is likely to improve as rainfall has reduced in the state over the past 24 hours.