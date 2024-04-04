Telangana: Carcasses of more than 20 monkeys were found inside a drinking water tank in Nandikonda in Telangana’s Nalgonda district, police said.

The matter came to light when several locals complained about foul smell coming from the tank and there was irregular water supply.

According to municipality officials, the locals noticed that the lid of the water tank had been removed and they informed the officials about it. Upon investigation they found the dead monkeys lying inside the tank.

Later, they said that the monkeys had fallen into the water tank while trying to drink water and drowned in it. The water tank is a old structure with tin roof which was slightly opened.

Nalgonda District Collector issued a clarification and said that only 50 households receive drinking water through this tanker, adding that, no water had been supplied from it for the last three days.

“The overhead tankers was cleaned by authorities after locals complained of smell and poor water quality. The tanker has now been cleaned but water supply has not resumed,” the collector added.