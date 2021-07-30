46 monkeys poisoned, stuffed in a bag and beaten to death in Karnataka’s Hassan

By KalingaTV Bureau
monkeys poisoned in Karnataka
Representational Photo: IANS

Hassan: In a horrific incident of animal cruelty, around 60 monkeys were found poisoned and stuffed in a gunny bag near Chowdanahalli village of Hassan district in Karnataka.

In this shocking incident police have said that among the 60 monkeys, around 46 monkeys were found dead and only 14 were alive when they are rescued from the bag.

According to officials the monkeys were poisoned and beaten and then thrown on the roadside near Sakleshpur area of Chowdanahalli village, Karnataka Hassan district on Wednesday night.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the monkeys were poisoned. The police has registered a case regrading this matter.

