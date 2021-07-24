Over 100 killed in landslide and flood in Maharashtra; CM to visit affected areas

Mumbai: As many as 138 accidental deaths were reported in Maharashtra till last evening due to rain and other monsoon-related incidents, informed Minister of Relief & Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar.

The worst landslide occurred at Taliye village in Raigad on Friday, which has so far claimed as many as 49 lives. Another 12 are injured and 47 are still missing.

As of now, around 90,000 people have been rescued from the disastrous areas of Mahad.

Four additional teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will arrive in Kolhapur by air route for flood rescue and relief work. Already three teams are currently carrying of rescue works.

In addition to helicopters, Indian Air Force deploys one C-17 Globemaster and 2 C-130 Super Hercules to ferry 170 personnel and 21 tonnes of load for NDRF from Bhubaneswar to Pune, Ratnagiri and Goa in preparation for Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief.

On the other hand, a total of 44 bodies retrieved from the debris till now from two locations and 35 injured are under treatment. A total of six locations experienced landslides in Raigad, said District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary.

At one location, rescue operation still continues. According to officials and staff present at the spot, around 50 more people are feared trapped under the debris added District Collector Nidhi.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will leave for the flood-affected Mahad by helicopter from Mumbai at 12 noon. He will also visit the flood-hit Taliye village during his visit.

