Onion prices surge, centre imposes floor price on exports amid rising prices

New-Delhi: Onion prices have witnessed a sharp rise all over India. The sudden spike have caused distress among the consumers. Across the Delhi-NCR region, onion rates have doubled and these soaring prices may continue till December.

The union government on Saturday imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $800 a tonne ( Rs 67 a kg) on onion exports between 29 October and 31 December to ensure domestic availability.

India’s onion-trade hub, increased 58% in two weeks to Rs 38 a kg on Tuesday. Average prices in key onion growing districts of Maharashtra are in the range of Rs 45 to Rs 48 a kg.

Several onion traders are blaming the abrupt surge in onion prices due to short supply. According to various media reports, Ministry of Consumer affairs said that the price hike was the result of the delayed arrival of fresh harvests from major onion producing states that is Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Also Read: Onion Prices Surge To Rs 50 In Odisha As Tomato Crop Faces Setback