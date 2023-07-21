NTA Declares CUET PG 2023 Results; Check details

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2023. The results were declared on Thursday evening, with approximately 8.7 lakh students appearing for the examination.

To access the CUET PG results, candidates can visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in or Click here.

CUET (PG) serves as a gateway for students to secure admission in Central Universities (CUs) and other participating organizations, including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities, across the country. This unified examination system particularly benefits students from rural and remote areas, fostering stronger connections with the universities.

A singular examination process facilitates a broader outreach, enabling candidates to apply for admission to various Central Universities and other participating institutions.

The NTA has informed that the results of all candidates have been shared with the respective universities where they applied. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with their chosen universities and institutes for further information.

The CUET PG 2023 exam commenced on June 5, and the answer keys were released a few days prior. Following the answer key release, students were given an opportunity to challenge their results based on the provided keys.

Previously, the NTA declared the results of the Common University Entrance Examination for Undergraduate Courses (CUET-UG) on July 15. In CUET-UG 2023, an impressive 5,685 students secured 100 percent marks in English, 102 students excelled with perfect scores in Hindi, and 41 students achieved full marks in Sanskrit.